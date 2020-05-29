Tampa and St. Petersbug Police chiefs talk George Floyd, riots and race relations

Both men expressed disgust and disappointment in watching the video of George Floyd's death.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's not often we get to have a conversation with the police chiefs leading the two biggest departments in Tampa Bay.

On Friday morning following the death of George Floyd earlier in the week and the overnight riots in Minneapolis, Chief Brian Dugan of Tampa and Chief Anthony Holloway of St. Petersburg quickly agreed to have a discussion together.

Q: Did both of you watch the video of George Floyd with the Minneapolis officer?

Dugan: It’s hard to find a legitimate video but I think I’ve seen enough. That’s for sure. I don’t know what’s more disappointing, the fact that the one officer was doing it or that the other three didn’t put a stop to it.

Holloway: I’ve seen enough. I don’t want to see it again. I’m done with looking at it. There are two things disturbing -- the officer doing it and the others just watching. There was a man there asking for help, begging for help, and they just watched it.

Q: Chief Holloway, I would imagine that you had a two-fold perspective as Chief of Police and as a black American. You see both sides of this so uniquely.

Holloway: As a police officer to see that those three officers destroyed everything law enforcement has been working on, everything that we do every day so they destroyed that. As far as being an African American male, that’s very disturbing because you know that’s a man just like anybody else. If he did wrong, take him to jail. I have no problem with that but when a man is asking for help...when a man is pleading for help like Mr. Floyd, you got to be a man both sides. It’s disturbing to see a man was treated that way.

Q: (Dugan) Tony, not to put you on the spot but that’s the way I am. What went through your mind? Because I always think, what would happen if that were my city and how would I respond? What went through your mind when you saw that?

:Holloway: First of all, how did that happen? How are we training our people? Next, I think what community leaders can I reach out to and talk to about this so we can come to the table right now and discuss this. I think the chief up there is doing a great job. I know Dugan and I would have fired him right then and there, after looking at that tape, you’re done.

Q: (Holloway) You’re going to have more hot spots. How are you going to control that because you have several minority communities? Mine is concentrated so to speak.

A: It comes down to talking to them and having those relationships in place.

Q: Will you both share a defining moment in your careers that was especially tense?

Holloway: I was working undercover, doing a dope deal, (I'm an) African American male with a gun, chasing after a suspect, other officers are on the scene, some of them didn’t know me, so here’s an African American male running around with a gun in his hand. The officers told me to stop, freeze. They had enough control that they didn’t shoot and kill me and I remember that night plainly because like I could have been killed right here and there but that was training and control.

Dugan: There was a kid in a stolen car. I was by myself. I got behind him. Kid bails on the stolen car. Jumps out. I start chasing after him. It was at night. I was by myself. There were clotheslines neck high that I did not see, it was dark. Literally got cut out, landed in the dirt. An African American kid saw what happened, went and caught the guy that was in the car, brought him back to me and helped me get up.

