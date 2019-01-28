Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Judge Laurel M. Lee as Florida Secretary of State following the abrupt resignation of Michael Ertel, who quit after a newspaper published pictures it said showed him wearing blackface and posing as a Hurricane Katrina Victim.

Lee will take his spot and has deep Tampa Bay area ties.

In 2013, Judge Lee was appointed by former Gov. Rick Scott as a Circuit Court Judge in Florida's Thirteenth Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County.

Unchallenged during her campaign, she was reelected in 2014.

“It is clear to me that Judge Lee’s background and experience make her an excellent choice to serve as Secretary of State for Florida,” Gov. DeSantis said. “She is ready to handle the important elections administration duties and cultural responsibilities accorded to this position with a steady hand and good judgment.”

Lee's father is an Air Force veteran and mother is a former public school teacher.

“I am humbled to serve the people of Florida as Secretary of State, an important position with many responsibilities,” Lee said. “I thank Governor DeSantis for allowing me the privilege to continue my public service in this new capacity.”

Lee is a member of the Florida Supreme Court’s Steering Committee on Families and Children in the Courts and the Florida Supreme Court’s Commission on Trial Court Performance and Accountability.

Before becoming a judge, she was an assistant U.S. attorney in the Middle District of Florida. Prior to that, she worked as an assistant federal public defender and as a judicial law clerk. She once practiced law at Carlton, Fields, P.A. in Tampa.

Since 2016, she has been on the Pepin Academies Foundation Board -- serving on behalf of area charter schools.

Lee is on the board of directors for the Emergency Care Help Organization of Brandon.

She's a member of the Junior League of Tampa. Between 2001 and 2004, Lee was a volunteer lawyer for the Bay Area Legal Services Domestic Violence Assistance Project.

