Nearly 100 dams in Florida carry a 'high hazard potential' but fewer than half have an emergency plan on record

Dams provide a number of benefits, but with those come risk — a lack of emergency plans in place is among the reasons why Florida's dams earn a D- grade.

What are state leaders doing to ensure safety?

But are Florida dams prepared to handle the next major storm? We've uncovered dozens of them labeled as having a high hazard potential — and only half have emergency plans on record.

Dams provide drinking water, places to boat, fish and often here in Florida, help prevent flooding.

Lawton runs frequent inspections of the seven dams the agency operates.

“We make sure that the dams are operating properly," said Brian Lawton, the section manager for Pinellas County Stormwater Operations.

One of those without an EAP on record? Walsingham Reservoir.

A lack of EAPs is among the reasons the American Society of Civil Engineers graded Florida's dams a "D-."

Among those 98, fewer than half have an Emergency Action Plan (EAP) on record. An EAP is a written document that identifies areas around dams that could be affected, conditions that lead to emergencies and pre-planned actions to minimize impacts.

Of Florida’s 1,000+ dams and reservoirs listed on the National Inventory of Dams , roughly 98 have a “high hazard potential," meaning failure could cause death, economic loss and environmental damage.

The Pinellas County park offers great fishing, trails and scenic place to escape, but despite how serene the scene may be, there’s an inherent risk every time a major storm comes.

For decades, anglers like Steve Williamson have been casting a line into Walsingham Reservoir in Largo.

Adds Rob Burnes, the Project Coordinator with Pinellas County Environmental Management: "We have individual plans in place for each structure depending on if it's a failure, or if it's just we're having a major storm and we need to be able to get our message out to the public."

"We have the dam breach inundation area mapped. Our response would fall under our regular flood warning and response protocol, which is reflected in our Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan. If there were to be a breach, we would notify affected residents through our alert system," Pinellas County Floodplain Administrator Lisa Foster said.

The county says while they may not have an EAP on record in the National Dam Inventory , their plan for handling a potential breach falls under the county’s comprehensive Emergency Management and Flood Plan.

"That's what Pinellas County does, that's what we like to do here. We like to make sure not only annually but again, pre-storm, post-storm, we want to make sure our dams are safe," Lawton added.

Florida does not require EAPs for high or significant hazard dams, but private and public dam owners are strongly encouraged to prepare and practice them, because of how crucial they are if something goes wrong.

Sometimes things do. A dam breach in Volusia County sparked by then-Tropical Storm Nicole last fall forced evacuations and sent water into dozens of homes.

In Manatee County, construction is underway to fortify the Lake Manatee Dam, a 55-foot-tall structure that creates Lake Manatee. The dam pumps tens of millions of gallons of drinking water each day, serving nearly two-thirds of the county's growing population.

In 2014, inspections found the critical piece of infrastructure built in the 1960s was at risk of being compromised, which would send billions of gallons of water downstream washing away anything in its path.

"Back in 2014, we found there was some internal erosion in the dam that included erosion in the original core," Katie Gilmore, Deputy Director for Manatee County Utilities Department explained.

Emergency construction was completed back then; now, work is being done in Phase 2 of the project, set to be complete later this spring.

"This portion is to fix that erosion downstream, reestablish proper drainage and seepage and do some mechanical electrical upgrades to our gate system, Gilmore added.

When that issue was uncovered, Manatee County developed its emergency action plan.