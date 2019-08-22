TAMPA, Fla. — On Thursday morning, regional transit leaders gathered at Tampa Bay International Airport vowing to work together and make the region as a whole the top priority, not their specific communities.

The panel discussion opened with remarks from keynote speaker, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, who encouraged audience members to keep pushing for better public transportation despite challenges and failures of the past.

The Tampa Bay Mobility Alliance (TBMO) hosted the event bringing together leaders from Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties. The panel consisted of:

• Mike Moore, Pasco County Commissioner, Vice Chair

• Benjamin Limmer, CEO of HART

• Brad Miller, CEO of PSTA

• David Green, Executive Director of TBARTA

• Paula Flores, TBMO Research and Development Chair

Joey Redner is one of the founders of TBMO, a non-profit launched in early 2019 to bring together local leaders and government and create one voice for transportation options in the Tampa bay area.

Redner believes Tampa Bay can look to other cities such as Denver to model a modern-day transportation system.

"They’ve had to deal with some of the same challenges we see here in Tampa. They didn’t have pre-existing subway or train rail through the city core that they could use so they do a lot of bus rapid transit. In fact, if you go to Denver, the entire downtown is covered by bus rapid transit. The suburban area is commuter rail," Redner said.

Other members on the panel referred to Charlotte, Phoenix and Austin as cities that figured out a way to build a successful public transportation system.

The panel's emphasis was on unity. For too long there's been a battle between local governments looking out for their community's interests. Now, regional transit leaders want to unite and do what's best for the entire Tampa Bay area.

"It can’t be "I", it has to be "we". It’s got to be regional where we are all in it together because we all benefit from it. It’s got to be easier for someone that lives in Wesley Chapel- if I want my baseball team to be successful- for them to get to Tropicana Field easier and not have it be as challenging," Kriseman said.

At the same time, leaders are through with research and talking points. They're ready for action.

"Last fall the voters in Hillsborough voted on a sales tax to significantly transform transportation options so that’s going to be a fantastic down payment on the future of our citizens," said Benjamin Limmer, the CEO of HART.

