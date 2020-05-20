Protesters want bars, pubs and nightclubs to reopen

Organizers said the establishments are ready to get back to business – and will keep customers safe.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — People gathered Wednesday in Clearwater and Tampa to protest and demand bars, pubs and nightclubs be allowed to reopen.

The protesters said they want to be able to open these businesses back up under the same guidelines as restaurants, gyms and other public places where people gather.

Protest leaders said bars, pubs and nightclubs are ready to open, operate under social distancing guidelines and follow all other CDC procedures to keep customers safe.

The people who work at these places and own them want to get back to work and keep their businesses from being ruined, according to protest leaders.

Protesters said they deserve the same right to open and operate as the other places that have already been allowed to.

On Tuesday, Pinellas County leaders gave breweries the green-light to reopen with some restrictions.

Bars, pubs and nightclubs were not listed as being able to reopen under Governor DeSantis' full Phase One plan.

As for the future of when Floridians can expect to see phase two? That is still undetermined, but DeSantis said he will be looking to other states as a guide when he makes his decision.

