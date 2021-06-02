DOJ: Tampa man accused of taking selfie inside Senate during US Capitol riot pleads guilty

The plea allows Paul Allard Hodgkins to avoid four other charges brought on by the Justice Department.

TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa man accused of taking a selfie inside the Senate Chamber during the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol has pled guilty to his involvement in the riot.

Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, appeared in front of a judge virtually on Wednesday and pled guilty to one count of obstructing an official proceeding, which can net him a maximum of 20 years in prison along with a $250,000 fine. The plea allows Hodgkins to avoid four other charges brought on by the Justice Department.

According to a criminal complaint filed Feb. 9, a witness sent the FBI a selfie Hodgkins had allegedly taken on Jan. 6 in the Senate Chamber and later posted to Parler.

The FBI says after reviewing video from inside the Capitol during the riot, agents were able to positively identify Hodgkins. During an interview in late January, the FBI says Hodgkins told agents he traveled by bus from Florida to Washington, D.C., and was in the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Hodgkins is one of several people from the Tampa Bay area charged in connection with the Capitol insurrection.

A Clearwater man was accused of assaulting officers at the Capitol with both a fire extinguisher and wooden plank. A woman in Lakeland faces several charges after being accused of participating in the mob of people who stormed the building.

Most notably, though, was the arrest of Adam Johnson after being identified in a viral photo carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern.

