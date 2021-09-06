Tampa man accused of breaching US Capitol asks court for more time to appeal prison sentence

In June, Paul Allard Hodgkins would plead guilty to one count of obstructing an official proceeding.

TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa man who last month pleaded guilty for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol is now asking for some time to appeal his prison sentence.

Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, was accused of taking a selfie inside the Senate Chamber during the insurrection. In June, he would plead guilty to one count of obstructing an official proceeding. The plea allowed Hodgkins to avoid four other charges brought on by the Justice Department.

One month later, a judge sentenced Hodgkins to eight months in prison.

However, court documents reveal that a judge has granted Hodgkins' request for more time so that he can appeal that decision.

In recent court filings, Hodgkins claimed his former attorney repeatedly told him he could not appeal the judge's decision, which prevented him from filing an appeal during the 14 days after his sentencing, missing the deadline.

During his initial sentencing, Hodgkins apologized for what he had done.

“If I had any idea that the protest ... would escalate (the way) it did ... I would never have ventured farther than the sidewalk of Pennsylvania Avenue,” Hodgkins told the judge. He added: “This was a foolish decision on my part.”