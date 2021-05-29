Attorney: Tampa man accused of taking selfie inside Senate during US Capitol riot to appear in court

Paul Allard Hodgkins, one of more than 400 people accused in the Jan. 6 insurrection, has been offered a plea deal by the Government, his attorney confirms.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man accused of taking a selfie inside the Senate Chamber during the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol is set to appear Wednesday in a virtual hearing, his attorney says.

Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, faces multiple charges for his role and is one of more than 400 people across the country who have been charged in connection to the Capitol riot and being tried in the District of Columbia, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

He has been offered a plea deal from the Government, his attorney confirms to 10 Tampa Bay.

According to a criminal complaint filed Feb. 9 by the Justice Department, a witness sent the FBI a selfie Hodkins had allegedly taken on Jan. 6 in the Senate Chamber and later posted to Parler.

The FBI says after reviewing video from inside the Capitol during the riot, agents were able to positively identify Hodgkins. During an interview in late January, the FBI says Hodgkins told agents he traveled by bus from Florida to Washington, D.C., and was in the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

An indictment filed on March 5 charges Hodgkins with obstruction of an official proceeding; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Hodgkins is one of several people from the Tampa Bay area charged in connection to the Capitol insurrection.

A Clearwater man was accused of assaulting officers at the Capitol with both a fire extinguisher and wooden plank. A woman in Lakeland faces several charges after being accused of participating in the mob of people who stormed the building.

Most notably, though, was the arrest of Adam Johnson after being identified in a viral photo carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern.

Anyone with information about the insurrection in Washington is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.