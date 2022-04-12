Tampa Bay area mayors pen letter to President Biden welcoming Ukrainian refugees

"We have been inspired by the resilience and courage of the Ukrainian people in the face of an unprovoked war against their home," the letter reads.

TAMPA, Fla. — The mayors of Tampa, Orlando and St. Petersburg are ready to welcome and assist Ukrainian refugees fleeing their war-torn country as Russia continues its attack.

That's per a letter the trio of Mayor Jane Castor, Mayor Ken Welch and Mayor Buddy Dyer sent to President Joe Biden at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Monday on behalf of their city's residents.

"Tampa Bay stands together in support of the Ukrainian people - their courage & resilience is an inspiration.@orlandomayor, @MayorKenWelch, and I have notified @POTUS that our region welcomes refugees and that we're ready to work in unison with federal & local partners to help," Castor tweeted.

In the letter, the mayors said they are offering up the cities they lead to welcome and assist refugees seeking asylum in the U.S.

"We are prepared to work with federal and local partners to ensure that refugees of this terrible crisis have the support and assistance that they need to join our communities - if they so wish," the letter adds.

The letter also thanked Biden for the steps his administration has taken in response to the Russian attack.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, with the goal, according to Western officials, of taking Kyiv, toppling the government and installing a Moscow-friendly regime. In the six weeks since, Russia’s ground advance stalled, its forces lost potentially thousands of fighters and the military was accused of killing civilians and other atrocities.

Putin insisted Tuesday that his invasion aimed to protect people in parts of eastern Ukraine controlled by Moscow-backed rebels and to “ensure Russia’s own security.”