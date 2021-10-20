Target CEO, wife donate $10M to Sarasota Memorial Behavioral Health Pavilion

The new three-story pavilion will have four inpatient units, a 16-bed geriatric unit, 22-bed child and adolescent unit, 24-bed adult unit and 22-bed acute care unit.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Target CEO Brian Cornell and wife Martha Cornell are donating $10 million to "support the creation of a new behavioral health facility," the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation announced Wednesday.

The funding will help pay for comprehensive mental health services in a time when the support of those struggling with anxiety, depression and other mental health issues are needed, the release explains.

“I have the privilege of leading a team of more than 350,000 people and have seen firsthand the power of creating a culture that is built on care, prioritizes mental health and wellbeing, and provides resources, space and support for all families,” Brian Cornell said.

“I’ve also recognized the importance of humanizing this topic – eliminating the stigma that discourages some from seeking the support they need while increasing access to care that places people at the center."

Martha Cornell also added they're proud to "play a role in the creation of this state-of-the-art behavioral health pavilion, whose centralized approach fills an immense need by providing convenient, comprehensive care under one roof."

Construction for the new facility is set to begin in early 2022. Once completed, it will be named the Cornell Family Behavioral Health Pavilion.

This new addition will replace the hospital's older behavioral health hospital with a "modern facility that enhances, expands and centralizes care for people affected by mental and behavioral health challenges."

“When someone is going through a crisis, it can be frightening to go into a facility that looks old and institutional,” Sarasota Memorial Health Care System President and CEO David Verinder said.

“The Cornells’ gift will help transform that experience, ensuring the people of our community have a warm, welcoming place where they can feel safe and get help through what may be the most difficult days of their lives.”

The new three-story pavilion will have four inpatient units, a 16-bed geriatric unit, 22-bed child and adolescent unit, 24-bed adult unit and 22-bed acute care unit, the hospital explains.

Each unit will have private rooms with special room design elements that can help reduce stress and promote recovery, while the first floor will have "therapeutic spaces" for the patients.

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation President Mason Ayres said in the news release this gift from the Cornell family comes at a "crucial time" as many people have been indoors and isolated because of the pandemic.

“Fortunately, the pandemic has moved more people to talk publicly about their personal challenges, which has encouraged others to get the help they need,” Ayres said. “We are deeply grateful to the Cornells' for this generous and life-changing gift.