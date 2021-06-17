14-year-old girl accused of shooting at South Florida deputies charged as adult, state attorney says

The 12-year-old boy who was with the girl will be tried in court as a juvenile, according to the state attorney.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The 14-year-old girl who authorities say ran away from a juvenile home, broke into a house and later shot at deputies in South Florida will be charged as an adult, the state attorney's office said.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza gave an update Thursday and announced charges for both the 14-year-old girl and the 12-year-old boy.

The boy, who law enforcement says surrendered to deputies during the shooting, will be charged as a juvenile, Larizza said.

Both juveniles face the same charges but in different courts. They are charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, burglary of a dwelling while armed with a firearm and felony criminal mischief.

"It's very disturbing when you're looking at such serious charges with such young folks," Larizza said.

The girl will be taken to the Volusia County Jail, according to Larizza. He added that he believes both children should be held in secured detention so they can get the help and treatment they need throughout the long criminal case process.

However, he said it will be up to the judge during upcoming hearings whether to grant bond to the children or keep them in secured detention.

"While the 14-year-old has been charged as an adult, the judge has the discretion ultimately to issue juvenile sanctions," Larizza later added.

And, Larizza said while she will be charged as an adult, she could be sentenced as a juvenile, saying the charges give the state attorney's office "time" to address the case.

According to law enforcement, the confrontation and shootout with deputies happened after the 14-year-old and 12-year-old ran away from a Florida juvenile home and broke into a house, finding a small arsenal – a shotgun, an AK-47 and plenty of ammunition.

When Volusia County Sheriff's deputies confronted the pair, investigators say they began shooting at deputies, sparking a gun battle.

The 12-year-old boy appeared in court on June 3 where a judge ordered him held for 21 days at a secured juvenile detention facility. According to the judge, the boy will be arraigned at 10 a.m. on June 23.

The sheriff's office said the eight deputies involved in the shooting are still on administrative leave but will likely be back on the job within the next week.