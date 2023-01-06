Teen girl accused of shooting at Florida deputies rejects final plea deal offer

The plea deal reportedly offer the teen 20 years in prison followed by probation.

She rejected the offer during a court hearing Thursday and her trial is set for February, according to WKMG. If convicted, she can possibly be sentenced to life in prison.

The teen, who was 14 years old at the time, broke into a house with another foster child and then began shooting at deputies who arrived at the home in Enterprise, WFTV reports. The shootout would reportedly continue for about 30 minutes.

The teen girl then left the home with the shotgun pointed at deputies, which forced them to return fire, according to WKMG.

The other foster child, a 13-year-old boy, entered a no contest plea deal in March.