Teen TikTok star's dad shoots, kills accused stalker who arrived at Florida home

The follower reportedly sent the teen hundreds of messages and even paid students for information on her.

NAPLES, Fla. — A 15-year-old TikTok star is opening up about a deadly shooting involving one of her followers.

In an interview with NBC, Ava Majury – who's garnered 1.2 million followers for her popular lip-sync videos – says one fan became dangerously obsessed. According to Majury and her family, 18-year-old Eric Rohan Johnson would send her hundreds of messages and even paid her classmates for information.

The New York Times says Majury's parents allowed her to give Johnson two pictures for $300. However, the family said he began asking for explicit pictures.

“I had an opportunity to actually text this person and said, ‘Hey, she’s a minor and you need to not contact her anymore and we will notify the authorities,’” Majury's father, Rob, told NBC.

Despite the warning, last summer Johnson reportedly showed up at the Majurys' Naples home with a gun. The family said he fired through the front door.

The New York Times reports that Rob, who is a retired police lieutenant, chased Johnson off but fell. Rob told the Collier County Sheriff's Office that he went back inside, grabbed a gun and stood guard. Johnson reportedly returned moments later, at which point Mr. Marjury shot him. Johnson would die later from his injuries.

NBC News says a heavily-redacted reports from the sheriff's office says the case is an "ongoing investigation." Since the deadly incident, Ava and her family told NBC that they have moved and that Ava had begun homeschooling.