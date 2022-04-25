2 teens killed, 5 hurt when SUV hits tree in central Florida

The two teens, a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, were ejected from the SUV after not wearing seat belts, according to a crash report.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Two central Florida teens died when they were ejected from a vehicle that hit a tree, troopers said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened late Sunday near Orlando in Osceola County. There were seven people inside sports the SUV, which only had five seats, a crash report said.

The two teens, a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, were ejected from the SUV after not wearing seat belts, the report said. Five others in the vehicle were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

WKMG-TV reports that the 14-year-old girl was on the lap of the 16-year-old boy when the crash happened. Another 14-year-old girl, the outlet says, was sitting in the cargo of the SUV.

The driver was a 22-year-old woman, according to WESH-TV. It is not clear if she is being charged.