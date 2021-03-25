2 teens rescued after drifting more than a mile off Florida's coast

The two teens, a boy and girl, were swept away by strong winds off Playalinda Beach.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Video from Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows the moment authorities rescued a pair of teenagers who drifted a little too far from shore.

The U.S. Coast Guard, along with FWC, was contacted to rescue the two by beach authorities who noticed how far out the teens were.

FWC says both teenagers were clinging onto a paddleboard when authorities arrived. Video of the rescue shows officers dragging the paddleboard to a boat.

The teens were medically examined and safely returned to their parents.