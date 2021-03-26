Rescue crews brought the teens down safely after the ride malfunctioned.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Two teens had to be rescued from a slingshot ride in Central Florida Thursday night.

According to Osceola County Fire Rescue, a cable broke on the Old Town Slingshot Ride in Kissimmee while the teens were on board.

Osceola County and Kissimmee firefighters teamed up to rescue the teens from 30-40 feet in the air. According to Orlando CBS affiliate WKMG, the ride can't drop to less than 30 feet off the ground when the cable snaps.

No one was hurt and, according to WKMG, the two who were rescued refused medical treatment.

Old Town Kissimmee's slingshot catapults riders more than 300 feet into the air at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. It's one of the most popular attractions at Old Town, which opened in 1986.

Slingshot rides, as all regulated attractions, undergo regular inspections, so accidents are not too common. But they do happen. In 2019, two people escaped uninjured but frightened when a cable snapped just before launch on a slingshot ride in Panama City.