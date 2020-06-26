Health department: 10 more cases of West Nile virus detected in Miami-Dade

MIAMI — As the number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Miami-Dade County, health leaders are also warning people of a mosquito-borne infection.
The health department said late Thursday that 10 more cases of West Nile virus have been detected in Miami-Dade County. That brings the total number of cases reported to 14.
Authorities said the cases have been contracted through local transmission. The health department placed the county under a mosquito-borne illness alert.
Symptoms of the virus include fever, headaches, pain and fatigue. Health leaders say people with mild symptoms typically recover in about a week.
