Here are the signs you need to look for when searching for termite damage

It's termite season, and here in Florida, we have the most termite species in the U.S.

It's this time of year termite exterminators see the most West Indian drywood termites gnawing through homes. South Tampa recently welcomed in a different species.

"The Asian subterranean termite, which is the one that has been established in southeast Florida for a few decades, is now finally established in the Tampa area in south Tampa and it is done swarming," Dr. Thomas Chouvenc said.

Chouvenc is an assistant professor of urban entomology at the University of Florida. His research focuses on subterranean termite biology.

He says for most people dealing with termites in the Tampa Bay area, it likely won't be the new species.

"So right now, what consumers are and homeowners are experiencing primarily is the western dry wood termites and the Formosan subterranean termites," he said.

These critters can cause extensive and expensive damage to your home.

So how can you tell if you have termites? 10 Tampa Bay asked the experts.

"There's the termite wing, moving around in the hair," Daren Subler, termite inspector with SWAT Exterminating Co., said as he walked through a home pending a sale to new owners.

Subler said it's common to find termites upon inspection, and there are two obvious signs you can look for:

Termite wings along window sills, doors and other openings to your home.

Termite droppings that look like coffee grounds.

"So usually when you find wings inside of a structure, or a house or commercial building, whatever it is, the termites have been well established here for three to five years," Subler said.

Every nook and cranny of a home needs to be checked. Subler will walk along the perimeter of a house, inside and out, crawl into the attic and even check the fences if they connect to the home.

"They can be anywhere, just kind of got to look to see if we can find them," Subler said.

The sooner they're found, the sooner your home can be treated. To treat them properly, you need to know the species of termite you're up against as treatment options can vary.

"So they've had a recent swarm," Subler said in reference to the home he was inspecting. "Which means the house is probably going to need a fumigation."

If you suspect you may have termites, experts say it's never too early to call.

The University of Florida identifies termite species for free -- when a company sends them in. They've compiled that data into a map to show you what species of termite can be found across the state.