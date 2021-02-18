Texas family flees to Florida amid unforgiving winter storms

The Davis family flew from Dallas to Tarpon Springs to escape frigid temperatures and power outages.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A Texas family is soaking in the Florida sun after escaping the unforgiving winter weather.

Terra and Jammel Davis, along with eight-month old Zoe, flew from Dallas to Tarpon Springs to escape frigid temperatures and power outages. The latter of which was the last straw for the family.

They say their power went out Monday morning, and were only able to stay warm thanks to the kindness of a friend who dropped off fire wood. The following day, they went a total of 20 minutes with power.

Sleeping fully clothed underneath a pile of blankets, the Davis family decided to book the next flight out of the Lone Star state.

The family booked an afternoon flight just hours before take off Wednesday. They grabbed what they could and made it just in time. The destination? Tarpon Springs, where Jammel's parents live. It was their first flight since COVID-19.

The great escape couldn't have happened at a better time. Since baby Zoe was born during the pandemic, she never met her grandparents. Luckily, they've been recently vaccinated and are welcoming the family with open arms.

Texans have had to go without power for days in order to conserve energy during the winter storms.

The Davis family is concerned about the condition of their home when they return, but for now they are grateful to have gotten out while they could.