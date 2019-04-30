TAMPA, Fla. — Florida’s texting while driving bill is on its way the governor’s desk, so you better put your phone down because if you are caught typing on your phone while driving, police officers will be able to pull you over.

The Legislature has approved a bill that would make texting while driving a primary offense. What that means is a person can be pulled over for texting while driving. Right now, you can only be penalized for using your phone if you are doing something else, like speeding.

This new law would mean if you shoot an "lol" while you are on the road, you will be paying an "f-i-n-e."

This applies to handheld phone use. You can be talking on the phone or have it up on your dashboard for directions. But if you are typing anything into your phone while it is in motion, you will be breaking the law.

What happens if you do get caught texting and driving?

A first offense would be a $30 ticket plus court costs and up to three points on your license. If you do it again within five years, you’re looking at a $60 fine plus court costs. You can avoid the first fine and points by attending a driving safety program.

And if you’re upset about this, here’s the thing, this is nothing compared to other states. In New York, if you are caught texting and driving you can be fined up to $200 and receive five points on your license. In Arkansas, you are looking at fines up to $250 for your first offense, and $500 for a second.

Where will all the money that will be collected from this Florida bill go? It is going to be sent to the Department of Health for the Emergency Medical Serves Trust Fund.

And let’s talk about the logistics of actually being pulled over for texting and driving.

You have the right to refusal, meaning you don’t have to hand your phone over. But if you do decide to refuse, the officer can confiscate your phone until a warrant is granted. Could you go more than a day without your phone? Probably not.

The bill has not made it to the governor’s desk yet, but it’s looking like he will have it soon. If and when Gov. Ron DeSantis signs this bill, the law will go into effect on Oct. 1. Drivers will receive warnings up until Dec. 31 when the full penalties go into effect.

Then, starting Jan. 1, they will start reporting the race and ethnicity of the drivers they pull over to the state for an audit to make sure one group is not being unfairly targeted.

With this bill, drivers can still text and use their phones while stopped at a red light. This bill will only apply to vehicles currently in motion.

