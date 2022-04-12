2 residents of The Villages admit to voting twice in 2020 presidential election

The admission was a stipulation of taking a pre-trial diversion program.

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Two residents of The Villages have admitted to voting twice in the 2020 presidential election as part of a pre-trial intervention contract, court documents show.

The admission was a stipulation of taking the diversion program. Court documents show the admission can also be used against Charles Barnes and Jey Ketcik in the event of future prosecution.

"The parties agree that the first step in rehabilitation is to the admission of his wrongdoing," the contract states.

Barnes and Ketcik were among four residents of the massive Florida retirement community arrested on a charge of voter fraud. All faced a maximum of five years in prison if convicted of the third-degree felony.

Requirements under the contract include attending any schooling and/or treatment set up by their officer, 50 hours of community service and face-to-face meetings with their officer.

Barnes and Ketcik must also complete an adult civics class with a grade of C or better, according to court documents. The class is based on the "We the People; the Citizen and the Constitution" textbook.

Both men will have prosecution on the matter deferred for 18 months — provided they abide by the conditions of the contract — and will be reviewed at the end of 90 and 180 days to determine if prosecution can be permanently deferred.