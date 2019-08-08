ORLANDO, Fla. — Two roommates who worked at theme parks are accused of lewd battery on a 14-year-old, and authorities are concerned they might have done this to other children.

Deputies received a tip about Michael Howell, 26, and Brian Maynard, 44, possibly having a sexual relationship with a teenager, WKMG reports.

They spoke with Howell on Sunday, and they said he admitted to the battery. Maynard was arrested after further investigation. They were both charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a victim 12-16 years of age.

WFTV reports records show one of the men worked for Disney and the other worked for Universal Orlando.

Deputies said they believe there could be more children who were victimized.

