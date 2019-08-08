ORLANDO, Fla. — Two roommates who worked at theme parks are accused of lewd battery on a 14-year-old, and authorities are concerned they might have done this to other children.
Deputies received a tip about Michael Howell, 26, and Brian Maynard, 44, possibly having a sexual relationship with a teenager, WKMG reports.
They spoke with Howell on Sunday, and they said he admitted to the battery. Maynard was arrested after further investigation. They were both charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a victim 12-16 years of age.
WFTV reports records show one of the men worked for Disney and the other worked for Universal Orlando.
Deputies said they believe there could be more children who were victimized.
What other people are reading right now:
- 15 apps parents should look out for on their kids' phones
- Man gets life for impregnating 10-year-old
- 1 child dead, 1 critical after van fire in Walmart parking lot
- 85-year-old Florida man accused of murdering 90-year-old lover of 60 years
- Walgreens to shut 200 US stores as part of cost-cutting plan
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.