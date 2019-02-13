One was a high school football coach. Another swam on the swim team.

They were brothers, sisters, sons and daughters: They are the 17 students and staff killed during the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

It has been one year since the tragedy shocked Florida and the nation.

Here are the victims' stories

Seventeen people were killed Feb. 14, 2018, during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Provided

From top left to bottom right: Alyssa Alhadeff, 14; Scott Beigel, 35; Martin Duque Anguiano, 14; Nicholas Dworet, 17; Aaron Feis, 37; Jaime Guttenberg, 14; Christopher Hixon, 49; Luke Hoyer, 15; Cara Loughran, 14; Gina Montalto, 14; Joaquin Oliver, 17; Alaina Petty, 14; Meadow Pollack, 18; Helena Ramsay, 17; Alexander Schachter, 14; Carmen Schentrup, 16; Peter Wang, 15.

Information from The Associated Press is included in this report. Sources from additional outlets also were used, where noted.

Alyssa Alhadeff, 14

She was a soccer player and among the youngest shooting victims.

Shortly after the tragedy, the Parkland Soccer Club posted on its Facebook page that Alhadeff was a "loved and well-respected member of our club and community."

Her former teammates donned red jerseys and joined together after the shooting.

Scott Beigel, 35

The cross country coach and geography teacher is remembered for holding open a door for students to seek shelter from the gunfire.

"If the shooter would have come into the room, I probably wouldn't be speaking to you now," student Kelsey Friend told ABC's "Good Morning America."

Beigel was shot and killed while trying to close the door.

Martin Duque Anguiano, 14

A best friend called Anguiano "one of the nicest people I knew" and remembered him being "so caring" for others.

"We were just playing around, talking about jokes and stuff," Isaac Briones said.

Nicholas Dworet, 17

The University of Indianapolis was ready for Dworet to join its swim team. Coach Jason Hite said he was an energetic student.

"He really felt like he had a family in the team, and was really excited about what we're doing up here," Hite said.

Dworet's family in a statement wrote he dreamed of being in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, according to the Miami Herald.

Aaron Feis, 37

Feis is a hero to many students.

A 1999 graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Feis had mainly worked with the junior varsity football team.

He was shot to death while shielding students from the bullets.

Jaime Guttenberg, 14

She was a 9th grader who loved to dance and dreamed of becoming an occupational therapist and mother.

"She always looked out for the underdog and the bullied and she probably had been kind to the (former) student who shot her," aunt Abbie Youkilis said in a written statement.

Christopher Hixon, 49

The athletic director and wrestling coach reportedly sped toward the school in a golf cart as the sound of gunfire rang out.

The Miami Herald reports Hixon served in the Navy in the Persian Gulf during Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield.

“It is a shame that he fought in Iraq and comes back and gets killed on his home soil,” friend Dan Jacob said to the Herald.

Luke Hoyer, 15

Good, loving, a kid who just enjoyed life: That's Hoyer.

Aunt Joan Cox said he loved basketball and "smiled all the time." She said his parents searched for their son at several hospitals before making it to the law enforcement command center, where they heard the news.

"He's going to be missed by many," Cox said.

Cara Loughran, 14

Her family said Loughran loved the beach and her cousins. She also was an Irish dancer, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

“Cara was a beautiful soul and always had a smile on her face. We are heartbroken as we send our love and support to her family during this horrible time,’’ reads a statement from Drake School of Irish Dance in Coral Springs, Florida.

Gina Montalto, 14

Smart, loving, caring: The many tributes to the freshman student were posted to Facebook.

Montalto participated on the winter color guard squad at the school. Her middle school teacher said she was "the sweetest soul ever."

Joaquin Oliver, 17

He was most known for the name "Guac," short for "guacamole," because many people struggled with his given name.

It was Valentine's Day the day of the shooting. Oliver's friend recalled seeing him with his girlfriend, "and I was just like, 'Oh my God, you guys are so cute.'"

Oliver played soccer and ran for homecoming prince the previous year.

Alaina Petty, 14

Petty was one of the first to respond to those in need after Hurricane Irma slammed into Florida. She was an active volunteer with her church and joined the school's Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps.

"Her selfless service brought peace and joy to those that had lost everything during the storm," her family's statement said. "It is important to sum up all that Alaina was and meant to her family and friends.

"Alaina was a vibrant and determined young woman, loved by all who knew her."

Meadow Pollack, 18

Pollack was the baby of the family, the youngest of three children.

"She was a beautiful girl, inside and out," cousin Jake Maisner told the Sun-Sentinel.

Pollack was a good student, too, and planned on attending Lynn University in Boca Raton after graduation.

Helena Ramsay, 17

A cousin said Ramsay had "the brightest future." Soft-spoken, yet smart and a go-getter, she kept focused on her school work.

"Although somewhat reserved, she had a relentless motivation towards her academic studies and her soft warm demeanor brought the best out in all who knew her," relative Curtis Page Jr., wrote on Facebook.

Ramsay would have started college the following year, CBS News reports.

Alexander Schachter, 14

Schachter picked up the trombone and baritone in middle school -- and he only got better from there.

"The improvement I witnessed from him was admirable and inspiring," Band director Alexander Kaminsky told the Sun Sentinel. "I felt he really had a bright future on the trombone."

Family said he was a "sweetheart of a kid."

Carmen Schentrup, 16

Schentrup was bound to go far.

The year prior, she was named one of 53 National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists in the country.

Her cousin said Schentrup wanted to go to the University of Washington to study. She hated "sweating in the humid Florida weather."

Peter Wang, 15

Wang died wearing his ROTC shirt, a cousin said. He was holding a door open so other people could escape the shooting, CBS News reports.

The family wasn't surprised to hear he was seen helping others get out of the building.

"He is so brave," cousin Lin Chen said. "He is the person who is genuinely kind to everyone."

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.