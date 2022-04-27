Florida court asked to commute life sentence of man who maintains innocence of murder

Thomas James has been behind bars for more than 30 years for the 1990 murder of Francis McKinnon in South Florida.

MIAMI — After spending more than 30 years behind bars for a murder he maintains he didn't commit, a man is one step closer to becoming a free man.

On Wednesday, Miami State Attorney Katherine Rundle announced she was petitioning the Florida court to commute the life sentence of Thomas James.

James was convicted in 1991 of the 1990 murder of Francis McKinnon. Now, 32 years later, Rundle says the state attorney's office is "undoing an injustice" by proclaiming James' innocence and asking for his jail sentence to be commuted and give him "the freedom he deserves."

If the court does this, Rundle said the state attorney's office would formally drop its charges against James.

Rundle recognized the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office Justice Project for its tireless work looking into James' case and working to prove his innocence. The state attorney said the man likely responsible for McKinnon's murder has died, meaning true justice for his family won't happen.

But for James, these new developments mean he could soon be able to start his life anew as a free man.

James, now 55, was 23 years old when he was convicted by a jury for McKinnon's murder, according to NBC Miami.

Rundle said the original prosecution team in 1991 relied heavily on one woman's positive identification of James in a lineup. Dorothy Walton, told the Miami Herald at the time, "I will not forget that man’s face.”

The woman, as recent as a few weeks ago, has now said she is no longer certain the man she saw was in fact James, Rundle said.