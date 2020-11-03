DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Authorities say three people are dead following a motorcycle crash during Bike Week in Florida.

Daytona Beach police say the crash involved three Harley-Davidson motorcycles early Tuesday morning on International Speedway Boulevard.

Killed in the crash were a woman and man from New York state on one bike, as well as a Missouri man on another bike. Another Missouri man suffered minor injuries when his bike went down.

The road was closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene. Police say charges are not pending at this time.

