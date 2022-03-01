Tim Tebow to speak at UF commencement

The former University of Florida quarterback graduated in 2009 after leading the team to two national championships.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Tim Tebow is heading back to his alma mater to serve as the commencement speaker at the class of 2022 graduation ceremony, the university announced in a press release.

The former University of Florida quarterback graduated in 2009 with a bachelor's degree in family youth and community science, according to UF. Before graduating, Tebow had time to lead the football team to two national championship wins (2006 and 2008) and earn a Heisman trophy.

Tebow will speak to at least 6,500 students and over 45,000 guests at the spring all-university commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday, April 29 in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

UF President Kent Fuchs said the class of 2022 could benefit from Tebow's commencement speech.

"Tim Tebow is known as much for his hard work, character and commitment to service as he is for his many achievements. And for those reasons, I know the class of 2022 will benefit greatly from his message and perspective,” Fuchs said. “Whether it be in athletics, philanthropy or in his broader life, Tim sets an example for all of us on what it means to be a leader.”

After graduating, Tebow went on to play professional football and baseball and has since become a college football analyst for ESPN.

He is widely known for his philanthropy and motivational leadership as he's the founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation, a Christian-based organization serving people in more than 70 countries.