Timeline: What we know about Cassie Carli's disappearance

The 37-year-old Florida mother was on her to pick up her daughter.

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. — Law enforcement is still searching for a Florida Panhandle mother who went missing after heading out to pick up her young daughter from the child's father, Marcus Spanevelo.

According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Cassie Carli was last seen on March 27 near Navarre Beach in Pensacola Beach. Days later, law enforcement says Carli's 4-year-old daughter, Saylor, was found safe with Spanevelo in Birmingham, Alabama.

Not much else has been released by authorities who are piecing together all the available information.

Here's what we know so far:

March 27: In an interview with NBC News, Carli's sister Raeann said Carli and Spanevelo made a last-minute change to the location where they'd exchange their daughter. The two had decided on Navarre Beach near where Carli had been staying with her dad.

When Carli's father woke up later that night, he told Raeann neither Carli nor Saylor came home.

March 28: Carli's father calls authorities to report her missing, according to Raeann. source?

March 29: Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson says deputies discovered Casi's car outside a restaurant in Navarre Beach. Her purse, which contained all of her belongings, was found inside.

Later that day, the sheriff's office makes a post on social media, asking for the public's help in locating Casi.

March 30: Santa Rose County deputies make the trip up to Birmingham to speak with Spanevelo. Johnson said that when deputies arrived Saylor was home with him.

Child protective services checks on Saylor, and Spanevelo is interviewed by authorities.

The Pensacola News Journal reports interest in the case has been so high that local residents are getting involved in the search for Carli.