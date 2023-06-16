Sinkhole gobbles up half a truck in Titusville

The truck driver was not hurt.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The roadway quite literally fell out underneath a driver early Friday morning when their truck crashed into a sinkhole.

It happened before 6 a.m. at the corner of Abbott Avenue and Cleveland Street in Titusville, according to the city's fire department.

Photos provided by the agency show the front half of the truck dipping into the sinkhole, with water making its way inside the cab. It's believed a water main issue in the area caused the road to open up.

The department says the truck driver was able to get out by themselves and required no additional medical care.

Just before 6:00 a.m. this morning, TFD responded to a vehicle in a sinkhole at the corner of Cleveland and Abbott Ave.... Posted by Titusville Fire Department on Friday, June 16, 2023

Although this sinkhole likely was caused by an infrastructure issue, the features generally are common in Florida.

Sinkholes can "theoretically form anywhere" because the state is largely underlain by limestone bedrock, according to the Department of Environmental Protection. Slightly acidic groundwater slowly dissolves cavities and caves in the limestone and, over time, the cavity cannot support the Earth above it.

Crews responded to a sinkhole on June 9 in Lakeland, Florida, where officials said a private company hired by a property owner hit a pressured pocket while drilling, causing the collapse.