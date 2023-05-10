Toddler drowns at home day care in Central Florida

CHULUOTA, Fla. — Editor's note: The swimming pool photo used for this article is a file photo and not from the home day care.
A toddler died after being pulled from a swimming pool Tuesday at a day care being operated out of a home in Central Florida, multiple reports say.
At around 9:30 a.m., the apparent drowning of the child occurred at the home on Nutmeg Court in Chuluota, WKMG-TV reports.
A deputy with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office went to the home at a woman called 911 and found a 2-year-old boy lying on the floor out of the pool and looked blue, according to WESH-TV.
The deputy performed CPR on the toddler until fire rescue officials showed up and took the child to an emergency room where he was later pronounced dead.
WKMG-TV says the homeowner at the day care told authorities the child fell in the pool and was in the water for about a minute before being pulled out.
The sheriff's office has not yet revealed the identity of the 2-year-old or homeowner but says they are continuing to investigate the incident.