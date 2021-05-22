Toddler, father found dead hours after mother sought emergency pick-up order

A judge denied the motion less than 12 hours after the bodies were found, the Sun Sentinel reports.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A 4-year-old boy and his father were found dead in a South Florida condo, just hours after the boy’s mother had petitioned for an emergency order for authorities to pick up the child.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department didn’t immediately give a cause of death Friday.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that less than 12 hours after the discovery of the bodies the boy’s mother received an email from a judge denying her motion for an emergency pick-up order.

The judge said the motion “does not present an emergency as it addresses the issue of child visitation.”

According to the Sun Sentinel, the boy's mother sought protection orders against stalking and domestic violence last week, saying the boy's father "set up fake social media accounts to follow her, ran background and credit checks on people in her life and sent threatening texts."

Three days before the man and his son died, the boy's mother said in a petition the man texted her "you deserve to have your head separated from your body," the Sun Sentinel reported.

Police have not yet released further details on the case.