Tallahassee police have released more footage to provide context about an encounter that's gone viral showing a toddler climbing out of a pick-up truck and walking barefoot with her hands up toward officers who had drawn their weapons while asking her parents to get out of the vehicle.

Officers pulled over the pick-up truck after a call from a retail store indicated there were armed shoplifters in the area.

The police ordered the driver out of the truck at gunpoint, but they were surprised when a 2-year-old girl hopped out and began imitating her parents, according to CBS affiliate WCTV.

"Come over here, sweetie. You're OK," one of the police officers can be heard saying.

Despite initial concerns on social media about how the officers may have handled the situation, the law enforcement footage appears to show compassion from the responding officers.

Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo reviewed footage from 10 different angles, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

“I am proud of how officers handled the situation, how they adapted when they became aware of the children, the level of concern and compassion they showed to the family," he told the newspaper.

DeLeo told the publication the child's mother is a suspect, and one officer held her 2-year-old while she got another young child out of a car seat.

A pellet gun was found in the back seat of the truck, according to CBS News.

Many details surrounding the situation are still unclear. For instance, two people in their 30s were arrested and charged with theft at the scene, but it was not immediately clear how they were related to the kids, according to WCTV. In fact, neither of those individuals was the mother who police had described as a suspect.

