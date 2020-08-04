OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Newly-released autopsy reports reveal violent details about a quadruple-murder in the Osceola County community of Celebration. The reports come almost three months after Anthony Todt's wife Megan, their three children and their dog were found dead in their home.

The medical examiner says the mother and children died from overdoses of Benadryl and “unspecified violence." According to the autopsy reports, Megan Todt was stabbed twice in the stomach. Her sons, 13-year-old Alex and 11-year-old Tyler, were each stabbed once. Her 4-year-old daughter, Zoe, had no visible wounds, though "homicidal violence" was still listed as contributing to her death.

The bodies were found in January as officers went to arrest Anthony Todt for health care fraud, connected to his physical therapy practice in Connecticut. Investigators believe the bodies had been there for weeks. Todt is charged with four counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

