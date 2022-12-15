Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces commuters to get toll relief in 2023

The bill will credit commuters 50% of their tolls if their transponder is used at least 35 times during a month.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida commuters who use a transponder will receive toll rebates in 2023 under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday.

The bill will credit commuters 50% of their tolls if their transponder is used at least 35 times during a month. DeSantis said it ensures Floridians, and not tourists, will benefit from the rebate program.

“Tourists are still going to pay the same,” DeSantis said. “We want our folks that are working every day to be able to benefit.”

He estimated the rebates will cost the state $500 million next year. Commuters are expected to save an average of almost $400 over the year.

The bill approving them was passed Wednesday during a special session held to address property insurance issues and a property tax rebate for people whose homes were left uninhabitable after Hurricane Ian.

“I believe the frequent computers could save up to $550 per year. And that’s real money,” said State Sen. Nick DiCeglie, a Pinellas County Republican on Tuesday.

The bill got a lot of traction so far. In fact, critics say if anything, they think maybe it doesn’t go far enough.

“I mean, I think about somebody who may be on dialysis. And three times a week I have to go on the highway. They’re not going to get 35 probably in their monthly number,” said State Sen. Lori Berman, D-Stuart. “And they’re not going to get the benefit. So, I’d like to see if there’s something we can do that can benefit a broader class.”

The savings apply to all toll roads and bridges.

Commuters also must use a Florida-based transponder like E-ZPass or SunPass. The savings applies to two-axle vehicles, which means most cars and light trucks.

So far, it would not include vehicles with three axles or more nor motorcycles.

Supporters say the idea is really not meant to benefit visitors, big businesses or even casual toll road users.

It’s for people, they say, who live and work here: Floridians who could use some financial relief.

“You know, 35 transactions per month. Those are typically folks that travel to work five or six times a week,” DiCeglie said. “Those are, you know, our hard-working Floridians.”