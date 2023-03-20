FDOT announces February Toll Relief Program savings

Nearly 1.1 million commuters and their families were impacted by these savings, FDOT explains.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation announced the February Toll Relief Program savings for eligible SunPass commuters.

Throughout the month of February, Florida drivers saved almost $35 million in tolls. This brings the total savings for the first two months of the program to more than $70 million.

“Millions of Florida commuters continue to feel the immediate impacts of the Toll Relief Savings Program that Governor DeSantis signed into law last December,” Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue said in a statement. “With more than $70 million in savings in just two months, it’s evident that the program is already a success in helping Florida families with real relief.

"FDOT is proud to be part of the solution.”

The year-long program automatically gives customers with at least 35 monthly toll transactions a 50 percent credit to their account. It runs through Dec. 31, 2023, and is expected to provide at least 1.2 million drivers with average savings of almost $480 over the course of the year.

"With rising costs affecting family budgets statewide, Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise is pleased to bring costs down for our customers thanks to the Toll Relief Program,” Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise Executive Director and CEO Nicola Liquori said in a statement. “In just the first two months, the Toll Relief Program has been a success and is offering an additional opportunity to ease the financial burden on Florida’s families.”