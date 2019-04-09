TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As the threat to Hurricane Dorian moves away from Florida’s east coast, tolls along evacuation routes will be reinstated.
The Florida Department of Transportation said tolls that were suspended ahead of Hurricane Dorian are scheduled to begin getting collected again this week.
Tolls to be reinstated 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5:
- Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike (SR 821)
- I-95 Express Lanes
- I-595 Express Lanes
- I-75 Express Lanes
- Alligator Alley
Tolls to be reinstated at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6:
- The Turnpike Mainline (SR 91)
- Beachline Expressway (SR 528)
- Sawgrass Expressway (SR 869)
- SR 417
- SR 429
Central Florida Expressway Authority also will resume toll collection at 12:01 a.m. Friday on the following roads:
- SR 408
- SR 414
- SR 451
- SR 453
- SR 538
- SR 551
Tolls reinstated at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7:
- First Coast Expressway (SR 23)
- I-295 Express Lame
Anyone looking for more information about traffic conditions can check here.
RELATED: Live blog: Thousands evacuating the east coast ahead of Hurricane Dorian
RELATED: Tolls waived on some Florida roads to help with Hurricane Dorian evacuations
RELATED: FDOT suspends Tampa Bay interstate closures ahead of Hurricane Dorian
What other people are reading right now:
- Hurricane Dorian finally begins to move away from Grand Bahama
- Live blog: The latest, need-to-know information on Hurricane Dorian
- Before-and-after photos show how badly Hurricane Dorian flooded the Bahamas
- Police: 26 kilos of cocaine wash up on Florida beach during Hurricane Dorian
- Hurricane chaser shares remarkable story of riding out Dorian in Bahamas
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.