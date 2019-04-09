TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As the threat to Hurricane Dorian moves away from Florida’s east coast, tolls along evacuation routes will be reinstated.

The Florida Department of Transportation said tolls that were suspended ahead of Hurricane Dorian are scheduled to begin getting collected again this week.

Tolls to be reinstated 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5:

Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike (SR 821)

I-95 Express Lanes

I-595 Express Lanes

I-75 Express Lanes

Alligator Alley

Tolls to be reinstated at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6:

The Turnpike Mainline (SR 91)

Beachline Expressway (SR 528)

Sawgrass Expressway (SR 869)

SR 417

SR 429

Central Florida Expressway Authority also will resume toll collection at 12:01 a.m. Friday on the following roads:

SR 408

SR 414

SR 451

SR 453

SR 538

SR 551

Tolls reinstated at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7:

First Coast Expressway (SR 23)

I-295 Express Lame

Anyone looking for more information about traffic conditions can check here.

RELATED: Live blog: Thousands evacuating the east coast ahead of Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: Tolls waived on some Florida roads to help with Hurricane Dorian evacuations

RELATED: FDOT suspends Tampa Bay interstate closures ahead of Hurricane Dorian

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.