'Pungent odor of urine and feces': Florida woman arrested after dozens of animals recovered

Tonya Grose, 36, was charged with cruelty to animals.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A Central Florida woman was arrested after police said they found dozens of animals, living and dead, in her home.

Tonya Grose, 36, is accused of keeping emaciated dogs in cages; and birds and cats in filthy conditions inside her home located at 818 Ballard Street.

The Altamonte Springs Police said in a news release that they had assisted Seminole County Animal Services on Wednesday during a well-being check at Grose's home.

When officers came near the home they "could smell the pungent order of urine and feces coming from inside the residence," the department explained in the statement.

Once inside, officers said they saw multiple emaciated dogs in cages without food or water and birds in cages filled with feces and cockroaches. Several cats were also present, and the floor was covered with excrement, urine and roaches, according to the statement.

Officers said in the backyard there were two sheds. One shed reportedly had several dogs locked inside with no ventilation. In the second shed, officers said "there was a powerful odor" and a dog skeleton on the ground.

That same shed also contained 15 large trash bags of animal remains in various stages of decomposition, per the police department.

Over two dozen animals were rescued and taken to Seminole County Animal Services for care.