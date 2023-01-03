x
Have you seen Jonathan? Authorities issues Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old boy

The teen may be traveling in a 2009 white Chevrolet Malibu with the Florida tag number Y144ZT.
Credit: FDLE

ASTATULA, Fla. — Have you seen Jonathan Torres?

Authorities have issued a Missing Child Alert for the 16-year-old boy last seen Tuesday in Astatula, an area just over 30 miles from Orlando.

Torres was in the Kansas Avenue area wearing a black jacket, light blue pants and white Nike slides, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release. 

The 16-year-old may be traveling in a 2009 white Chevrolet Malibu with the Florida tag number Y144ZT and the car may have a dent on the driver's door, authorities say. 

The teen is reportedly described as 5-foot-1, weighs 240 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes. He also has a light-colored birthmark on his right cheek. 

Anyone with information on Torres' whereabouts is asked to contact the Astatula Police Department at 352-343-2101 or 911.  

