Trader Joe's recalls soup that could contain bugs

FLORIDA, USA — Trader Joe's is recalling its "Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup" in seven states – including Florida – after discovering "the product has insects in the frozen broccoli florets," according to the Food and Drug Administration.



A report from the FDA says the recall was initiated by the soup's manufacturer, Winter Gardens Quality Foods, of New Oxford, Pennsylvania. It affects 10,889 cases of the 20-ounce product sold in Florida, Illinois, California, Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.