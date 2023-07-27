Trader Joe's recalls soup that could contain bugs

FLORIDA, USA — Trader Joe's is recalling its "Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup" in seven states – including Florida – after discovering "the product has insects in the frozen broccoli florets," according to the Food and Drug Administration.
A report from the FDA says the recall was initiated by the soup's manufacturer, Winter Gardens Quality Foods, of New Oxford, Pennsylvania. It affects 10,889 cases of the 20-ounce product sold in Florida, Illinois, California, Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.
This marks the second major product recall by the grocery chain in one week. Trader Joe's previously recalled its "Almond Windmill Cookies" and its "Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies" after discovering that the cookies might contain rocks.
Earlier this year, they also recalled their frozen "Organic Tropical Fruit Blend" after the supplier of their strawberries announced the fruit carried a risk of hepatitis A contamination.