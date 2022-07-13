Stunt driver Travis Pastrana jumps Florida Keys bridge in a Subaru

The Boot Key Bridge in Marathon, Florida, has an open span where Pastrana made the jump on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARATHON, Fla. — About 15 seconds was all it took for stunt driver Travis Pastrana to rev his engine, speed up and launch his car across an open span in the Boot Key Harbor Bridge in Marathon, Florida.

The American professional motorsports competitor and stunt performer appeared before a crowd of onlookers watching from their boats Tuesday morning to make the big jump.

The leap is the next entry in the Gymkhana series of automotive films, according to motor1.com, a site that brings car news to car buyers and enthusiasts.

The car is a tricked-out 1983 Subaru GL known as the "Family Huckster," with a reconstructed engine and body.

Captain Ryan Newkirk, a sailor who comes through Marathon every year, had a front row seat to the stunt from his boat. Newkirk is active in the Marathon community and was excited to see the stunt after hearing about the ups and downs of its approval process from the city.

An initial request to perform the stunt was denied by Marathon city staff in January, Keys Weekly reported, due to concerns about liability and the condition of the bridge.

An event permit was finally approved in June by the Marathon City Council, sending Pastrana across the bridge gap while a helicopter hovered in the space below.

Newkirk had zero doubts about Pastrana's ability after growing up in Annapolis, Maryland, and racing motocross with him, he said.

He once watched Pastana jump across Ego Alley, in Annapolis, which is three times the size of the Boot Key Bridge gap, he said.

"Travis is a true professional," Newkirk said. "He has a very, very, very, low record of margin of error."

Plus, it provided some entertainment to a town where "not a lot of major things happen," he said.

Ahead of the stunt, Newkirk brought his boat down to the bridge to allow others to tie their dinghies to it. At around 11 a.m., there were about 25 small boats gathered around to watch the big jump, he said.

They watched as the film crew set up and as meetings took place on the bridge prior to the jump.

Then, onlookers could hear the rev of Pastrana's engine.

"As soon as we heard his car start up, we couldn't see the car, but we knew it was about to happen," Newkirk said. "There was a lot of anticipation. Everybody got quiet."

Seconds passed as Pastrana sped up and his car soared across the bridge gap.

"It happened so fast — it was only a 15 second deal," he said. "When he did it, everybody cheered. It was grandeur."

But that wasn't the end, Newkirk said. After the stunt, he introduced Pastrana to a boy who had grown up racing motocross.

"It was his dream to meet Travis," Newkirk said.

After a brief conversation and congratulations, Pastrana said he was going to run it back and do it all again. A crane picked the car up and but it back on the other side of the bridge, Newkirk said.