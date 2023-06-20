Tripadvisor: Swimming with manatees in Crystal River ranks No. 8 in Top 10 US experiences

Other experiences like Grand Circle Island and Haleiwa Tour and Juneau Wildlife Whale Watching ranked above swimming with manatees in Crystal River.

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Tripadvisor announced Tuesday the winners of its 2023 Travelers Choice Best of the Best "Things to Do" awards – and Florida made the list!

With the summer season coming in hot, the travel guidance platform combined a list of its favorite activities within the U.S. for vacationers to take advantage of.

"The list brings together the very best activities and excursions – from bookable tours and experiences to top attractions that travelers can visit along the way," Tripadvisor explained online.

On a list of the top 10 experiences in the U.S., Florida made No. 8 thanks to the manatee population in Crystal River.

Swimming with manatees made the list – ranking above Fairbanks Snowmobile Adventure from the North Pole in Alaska and The Official Hollywood Sign Walking Tour in Los Angeles.

"Experiences turn travelers into adventurers, connecting them with the local community and giving them unforgettable stories for years to come," Kate Urquhart, the general manager of experiences at Tripadvisor, said in a statement. "With more than 300,000 bookable experiences in over 250,000 destinations worldwide, Tripadvisor helps people access the best things to do globally, and we're committed to expanding that number of tours and attractions across every destination.

"These awards are a testament to the businesses dedicated to ensuring the Tripadvisor community enjoys the most memorable trips, and we're grateful to everyone who took the time to share their reviews and help fellow travelers plan their next escape."

Check out the full list of the 10 best vacation experiences in the U.S.: