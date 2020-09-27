x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Florida

FHP: Florida woman stabs boyfriend, then is hit by truck and dies

The woman reportedly broke a bottle and hit the man as they were on the shoulder on I-4.
Credit: JUN2 / Thinkstock

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida authorities say a woman stabbed her boyfriend on an interstate highway, and then was killed when she ran in front of a tractor-trailer truck. 

The death happened early Saturday. 

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reports the 30-year-old woman and her 27-year-old boyfriend got into an argument and pulled over along Interstate 4. 

The Orlando Sentinel reports the woman broke a bottle and struck the man as they were on the shoulder of the highway. The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman then ran into the path of a truck. 

The newspaper said the man was taken to a local hospital, but his condition is still unknown.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter