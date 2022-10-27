Trump to host rally for Rubio in Miami days before 2022 General Election

Trump will be traveling on Nov. 6 to Miami to host the "Get Out the Vote Rally" in support of Rubio.

MIAMI — With the 2022 General Election approaching fast, former U.S. President Donald Trump will be hosting a rally in support of Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio who is running to remain in the U.S. Senate.

Trump will be traveling on Nov. 6 to Miami to host the "Get Out the Vote Rally" in support of Rubio, an endorsed candidate and special guest.

The rally will start at 5 p.m. with a timeline of events laid out starting from the morning leading up to the gathering, including:

8 a.m. – Parking lots, vendor row, and registration opens

Noon – Doors open

2 p.m. – Special guest speakers deliver remarks

5 p.m. – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump delivers remarks

Anyone wanting to attend can register for a ticket here and show up at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition, located at 10901 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33165.

Rubio is running to keep his post in the U.S. Senate against Democratic challenger, Rep. Val Demings. He has held his seat in the U.S. Senate since 2010.

Currently, Rubio serves as Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee of Intelligence and is also a member of the Foreign Relations Committee.

Demings powered through the primary election, garnering 84% of the vote to defeat three Democratic challengers for U.S. Senate.

The 65-year-old woman has been vocal about supporting a woman's right to an abortion up to "viability," reducing gun violence and curbing crime. She's running on six key issues: the economy, healthcare, housing, public safety, the environment, national security.