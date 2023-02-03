'It's so hard': Families of TV reporter, child killed in Orlando suburb speak

Through tears, each family member expressed grief and shared sweet memories of their lost loved ones.

ORLANDO, Fla. — After gun violence took the lives of a TV journalist and a 9-year-old girl in an Orlando suburb, their families spoke about their deaths in a news conference Thursday.

The families say they will forever share a bond through the tragic deaths of 24-year-old TV news journalist Dylan Lyons and 9-year-old T'Yonna Major. The two were killed in a Pine Hills shooting spree after the sheriff's office said a murder suspect returned to a previous homicide scene and first shot the news reporter and his colleague, then ran to a home and fired shots at T'Yonna and her mother, killing the 9-year-old girl.

The families of Dylan and T'yonna spoke from their attorney's office. Through tears, they expressed grief and shared sweet memories of their lost loved ones.



"They called me Mr. Mom. He just took my world," T'Yonna's dad, Tokiyo Major, said. "My fishing buddy...it's so hard... it's just hard... it's hard man."

Her mother, Brandi Major, expressed a similar sentiment for the 9-year-old who excelled in gymnastics and spoke about how her daughter had a love for people.

"She didn't have a dream just for her, she loved everybody," she said. "She had dreams. She had a desire to help people and do for people. She was just my heart, my angel, and I'm gon' miss her so much."

T'Yonna's mother said the hurt runs deep for their family and friends of the young girl.

The family of Dylan Lyons, including his father, mother and girlfriend, spoke to what a great person he was and how close he and his mother were.

"I don't know where to begin," his mother said, holding a pillow with a photo of her and Dylan on it. "Dylan was such a special soul in my life. The joke was that Gary (his father) came third."

Dylan, his mom and his girlfriend, Casey Lynn, were inseparable.

"Dylan and I shared a love people search their whole life for, true love," Casey said through tears.

Gary Lyons, Dylan's father, talked about what a lover of Philadelphia sports teams Dylan was and what a nice, young man he grew up to be. He said he loved journalism and often told his dad that, "he wanted to tell the story for the people."

"Our families are bonded for life through this tragedy," T'Yonna's mother said.

"I don't know the solution for gun violence in America but politicians and legislators need to create tougher gun laws and not worry so much about political ambitions or affiliations," Gary Lyons said.

Their attorney said they will soon hold a joint vigil between both families. If you wish to make a donation, a GoFundMe has been set up for both T'Yonna and Dylan.

Investigators say Keith Melvin Moses, 19, fatally shot three people that day and now faces three first-degree murder charges.