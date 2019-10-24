FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Broward Sheriff Greg Tony told mourners at firefighter's funeral that two people have been arrested in connection with his death.
News outlets report that Tony said investigators "have a confession" in the case as some 800 people gathered for the funeral of 39-year-old Christopher Randazzo on Thursday. He added that four people have been identified as suspects.
RELATED: Investigators want to know who killed this Florida firefighter
Randazzo was a member of the Coral Springs Fire Department. He was last seen early Saturday leaving a seaside restaurant where he worked as a bartender before becoming a firefighter. His body was found outside a hotel in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
Sheriff's officials offered no other details about the arrests, the motive or how Randazzo was killed.
What other people are reading right now:
- Woman claims she was groped by a scare actor at Scream-a-geddon
- Local man claims he was abused by Catholic Priest in Denver
- Largo boy found sleeping outside, couple accused of beating him
- People not washing their hands likely behind recent spread of E. coli superbug
- Tampa Theatre spooking people with events leading up to Halloween
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter