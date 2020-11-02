APOPKA, Fla. — A 3-year-old girl was found safe by law enforcement just hours after an AMBER Alert was issued.

And, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said two people have been arrested in connection with the girl's alleged abduction, according to WTXL in Tallahassee.

Kevin Olmeda-Velis, 19, and Tania Fortin-Duarte, 18, were arrested and taken to the Leon County Jail. They are both charged with interference with custody.

FDLE shared a picture of the moment agents rescued Madeline Mejia Monday morning.

Law enforcement had been looking for a black, two-door car with Texas plates driven by a white-Hispanic man. Officers searched for the car from the air and found the car in Tallahassee.

FDLE said they stopped the car on Interstate 10, arrested the two people and recovered Madeline safely.

According to WCTV, the two's relationship to the child or family is unknown.

