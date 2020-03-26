PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Authorities say two men died following a construction accident along a Florida road.

Port St. Lucie police say Patrick Sarvela and Dillon Drew, both 22, died at the scene Wednesday morning. An initial investigation determined that the two workers from Allterra Engineering & Testing were electrocuted when a drilling boom they were raising hit a live overhead wire.

The auger of the mobile drill hit an active power line and caught fire.

