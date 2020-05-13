2 Florida Highway Patrol troopers hurt in panhandle crash

One has been released, the other is still being monitored in the hospital.

FLORIDA, USA — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for thoughts and prayers after two of its troopers were involved in a dangerous wreck in the Florida Panhandle on Tuesday.

The crash happened while they were attempting to arrest a dangerous felon, the troopers said in a tweet.

"One Trooper has been released and the other is being monitored overnight but is in good condition. Thanks for the thoughts, prayers and well wishes."

