x
Skip Navigation

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

florida

2 Florida Highway Patrol troopers hurt in panhandle crash

One has been released, the other is still being monitored in the hospital.

FLORIDA, USA — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for thoughts and prayers after two of its troopers were involved in a dangerous wreck in the Florida Panhandle on Tuesday.

The crash happened while they were attempting to arrest a dangerous felon, the troopers said in a tweet.

"One Trooper has been released and the other is being monitored overnight but is in good condition. Thanks for the thoughts, prayers and well wishes."

RELATED: 18-year-old killed in crash on I-75 in Riverview

RELATED: FHP: Investigating what caused a Dade City woman to crash into a building, take-off

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter