2 Florida men charged alongside Steve Bannon in border wall fundraising scheme

Andrew Badolato is from Sarasota, and Brian Kolfage is from Miramar Beach.

Two Florida men and President Trump's former chief strategist were among those arrested and charged Thursday in what authorities say was an online fundraising scheme to build a wall along the southern border.

Investigators said the "We Build the Wall" fundraiser raised more than $25 million, and the four men behind the campaign "defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors." In a release, acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said the campaign made donors believe that all of the money would be spent on construction and that its founders would not be paid a cent.

The Associated Press reported the men pushed their close ties to Trump and touted their efforts to help the president bring to life his goal of building a "big beautiful" wall along the United States-Mexico border.

Those charged include, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, Timothy Shea of Colorado, Brian Kolfage of Miramar Beach, Florida, and Andrew Badolato of Sarasota, Florida.

Each man is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. If convicted, each could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

According to an indictment unsealed Thursday, the men started the campaign in December 2018. Kolfage allegedly "falsely assured the public that he would 'not take a penny in salary of compensation.'" Court documents say Bannon called the campaign "a volunteer organization."

Investigators said Kolfage personally took more than $350,000 in funds that donors had given to the "We Build the Wall" campaign. Bannon reportedly received more than $1 million from the campaign, and he's accused of using at least hundreds of thousands of dollars for personal expenses.

The indictment said the men concealed the payments by routing the money through a nonprofit organization under Bannon's control and a shell company under Shea's control. The group used fake invoices and "sham vendor agreements," investigators said.

According to court documents, Kolfage said in a text message to Badolato that he wanted this pay arrangement to remain "confidential" and on a "need to know" basis.

On Thursday, Trump told reporters that he knew nothing about the fundraising campaign and that he never believed in a privately-financed border wall.

"I thought that was a project being done for showboating reasons," he said.

