Florida deputies: 2 toddlers found dead in backyard pool

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Authorities say two toddlers were found dead in the backyard pool of a Florida home shortly after being reported missing.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the Belle Glade neighborhood shortly after noon Wednesday. Officials say a woman had been watching her 2-year-old and 3-year-old grandsons.

The woman told detectives that the children had been playing in a screened-in patio in the backyard when she noticed they were no longer there. The grandmother said she searched the surrounding area for about 30 minutes before calling the sheriff’s office.