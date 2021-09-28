911 call prompts police response to Tyndall Air Force Base during active shooter exercise

There is no threat to the base or its personnel.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A 911 call made near Tyndall Air Force Base prompted an actual law enforcement response at the same time personnel practiced an active shooter drill.

The Air Force posted the message to Facebook shortly after multiple media reports of an actual emergency unfolding.

During the active shooter exercise, the Air Force said, a "real world 911 call was made from an adjacent building that resulted in a response by the 325th Security Forces Squadron as well as local law enforcement and first responders."